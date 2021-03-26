Congratulations Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee anniversary

It is my privilege to convey the congratulations of the wider Commonwealth family to the people of Bangladesh as we join in celebrating fifty years since independence.

We have witnessed impressive progress in Bangladesh over the past fifty years to advance the wellbeing of the people of the nation – from improving health, sanitation, financial inclusion, and women’s political representation, to progressing commitments and showing leadership in addressing the impacts of climate change, and advocating environmental protection. I am especially pleased to note that Bangladesh leads the way on gender parity ratings in South Asia.

Since joining the Commonwealth in 1972, the year following independence, Bangladesh has participated as a committed and much-valued member of our Commonwealth family. The government, people and institutions of the nation contribute in practical and visionary ways to collaboration among our 54 member countries on a broad range of issues, from connectivity and trade, to women’s rights, sport, climate action and ocean governance.