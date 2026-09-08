Justice delayed is justice denied: Is the legal system failing litigants?

Remember the Banshkhali carnage case where the members of a family were killed in a violent attack? The trial is still ongoing.

The infamous Sagar-Runi Murder Case where a Journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi were stabbed to death in their Dhaka apartment in February 2012, and it is still on trial.

Long-term land related civil disputes — which account for the majority of civil suits in Bangladesh — can take 8 to 10 years or more to dispose of. Such a duration for resolution is not merely a legal delay, it can consume a substantial part of their lives of families whose property, inheritance or livelihoods depend on the outcome.

First, structural and cultural challenges compound the problem such as frequent adjournments, due to parties’ requests, or procedural inefficiency.

Second, shortage of judges in Bangladesh which marks one of the lowest judge-to-population ratios in the world.

Last but not least, procedural loopholes such as repetitive filings, and archaic codes which slows down justice.

However, even within such chaos, it truly commendable to watch the raids of the National Consumer Rights Protection Department in different businesses, the ones who breached the law were punished accordingly, Bangladesh’s felt a relief as their rights and the consumer rights laws were upheld and voices were heard.