Bangladesh to lose if it enters conflict

Currently the country’s economy is facing a stern challenge. Export revenue is not growing while remittance is downward and investment stagnant. The supply of gas and electricity to factories is inadequate. The government cannot handle the situation by putting a ceiling on the commodity prices or by importing.

Ministers are saying, syndicates are creating unrest in the market. But no one can catch those syndicates. The Directorate of Consumers’ Rights Protection sometimes nabs some small fry but the big ones remain beyond the reach of law. Meanwhile, billions of takas is being laundered. Defaults loans have crossed all past records, but the government is unable or unwilling to take action.

The policymakers in the government do not even acknowledge any problem in the country. They used to renounce any non-government survey or research reports. But now, after reigning for 15 years continuously, the government realises the economy is not faring well. So, they are taking advice from the economists.

Last Thursday the governor of Bangladesh Bank and officials of the finance ministry sat with economist and former advisor of the caretaker government Wahiduddin Mahmud. He said, loans must not be provided to the government and banks by printing money. Rather the government must focus on augmenting export and remittance.