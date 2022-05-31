Democracy or mob rule, what are the leaders looking for?

But it does not seem some, if not all, of our cabinet members realise the difference and have enough sharp wit. Otherwise, how could we explain the mockery of Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud in last week of April when he said the BNP’s protest rallies mean presence of just 200 people in a city of 20 million (2 crore). He is here talking about mobs, not a democratic right of protesting the price hike of daily essentials. If a political leader says it requires millions to protest about a problem in a significant way, no doubt he is talking about mob, not democracy.

Regarding the government of Krishak Praja Party (KPP) formed after winning the provincial elections in British India in the winter of 1936-37, in his book ‘Banglar Madhyabitter Atmabikash (The growth of Bangali Middle Class)’, Kamruddin Ahmed said, for the first time the people in this region began to feel the government as their own, nothing colonial in its nature, as that was formed by people who are familiar to them, whom they have talked to, and sometimes shared food. That’s an ideological part of the government in democracy.

These days the government in Bangladesh, it can be said, has become super-ideological as they are more familiar to the people than what was during the time of KPP’s government; and more readily available to the people albeit through speeches through TV channels and video clips on social media. But there is a practical part of the process as well – when any VIP goes, roads remain closed for people and the VIP, that means someone of the government goes in a car that have blackened glass and passes swiftly. So close yet so far.