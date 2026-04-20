Brick kilns and air pollution: Governance crisis, labour exploitation, missed industrial transition

Bangladesh has an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 brick kilns, supplying over 20 to 25 billion bricks annually to meet the demands of rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth. According to reports from the Department of Environment (DoE), the World Bank, and research published in academic platforms such as PubMed Central (PMC), the sector has a yearly turnover of around Tk 9,000 to 12,000 crore, making it economically significant. However, behind this economic contribution lies a largely informal and environmentally damaging industry.

A critical dimension often overlooked is labour. The brick kiln sector employs an estimated 1 to 1.5 million workers during peak season, as highlighted in studies by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), and World Bank labour assessments. A significant portion of this workforce includes women and children, many of whom migrate from rural areas affected by poverty, river erosion, and climate related disasters.

Men are typically engaged in heavy labour such as soil digging, brick moulding, and kiln operation, while women are involved in carrying raw and finished bricks under physically demanding conditions. Wage disparities are evident. Male workers generally earn between Tk 400 to 700 per day, while women often receive Tk 300 to 500 for similar levels of effort, according to labour studies conducted by ILO and national research organizations. Many workers are paid on a piece rate basis, increasing income insecurity. In some cases, advance based payment systems create dependency, raising concerns about forms of bonded labour, as documented in ILO and human rights reports.