Establishing a climate change and environmental justice court

At the same time, Bangladesh currently faces several limitations in addressing climate justice effectively. One major gap is the lack of specialized judicial capacity. Judges and lawyers often do not have sufficient training in climate science or environmental law. Another limitation is weak enforcement capacity, where even court decisions may not always translate into real action on the ground. In addition, limited budget allocation for environmental justice institutions restricts their effectiveness. These weaknesses highlight why government investment in institutional development, training, and digital case management systems is essential.

International experience provides strong evidence in favor of specialised environmental courts. India’s National Green Tribunal has demonstrated how a dedicated legal body can improve efficiency in handling environmental disputes. Similarly, Australia and New Zealand have integrated environmental courts that combine scientific expertise with legal processes. Within the European Union, environmental justice is supported through strong regulatory and judicial frameworks that ensure compliance and public participation.

At the global level, climate litigation is increasing rapidly. The International Court of Justice has been engaged in advisory proceedings related to climate responsibility, reflecting the growing recognition that climate change is also a legal and moral issue. These international developments show that environmental justice courts are becoming a global norm rather than an exception.