Opinion
Establishing a climate change and environmental justice court
With strong political commitment, adequate investment, institutional reform, and international cooperation, a climate change court can become a powerful instrument to protect people, safeguard the environment, and ensure a more just and resilient future for Bangladesh.
Climate change is no longer only an environmental concern; it is already reshaping public life, economic systems, and national development pathways in Bangladesh. Its impacts are visible in repeated natural disasters, rising financial losses, food insecurity, public health risks, and growing inequality.
The future is expected to be even more challenging, making climate governance and legal accountability far more urgent. In this context, establishing a climate change and environmental justice court is not just an emerging idea but a necessary institutional response and a demand of the time for a highly climate vulnerable country like Bangladesh.
Globally, climate change has become a complex issue of justice, human rights, and accountability. Vulnerable communities are losing livelihoods, facing forced displacement, and suffering increasing health risks due to environmental degradation.
According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, countries like Bangladesh contribute less than 0.5 percent of global emissions but suffer disproportionately from climate impacts. This imbalance strengthens the argument for a dedicated legal institution that can deliver justice more effectively than traditional court systems.
A climate change and environmental justice court is important and necessary because existing legal systems in Bangladesh are not fully equipped to handle the complexity of climate related disputes. Environmental cases involve scientific evidence, long term impact assessments, and cross sectoral issues such as water, land, agriculture, and industry. General courts often face delays, lack technical expertise, and struggle with enforcement. A specialized court would address these gaps by combining legal authority with scientific understanding.
The benefits of such a court for people and society are significant. First, it would improve access to justice for vulnerable communities, especially those in coastal, riverine, and disaster prone regions. These communities often suffer environmental harm but lack the legal resources to challenge powerful actors. Second, it would ensure faster and more informed judicial decisions by involving trained judges and environmental experts. Third, it would strengthen compensation mechanisms for affected communities, ensuring that victims of pollution, flooding, or industrial damage receive proper redress.
Another key benefit is stronger accountability across sectors. Industries, infrastructure projects, and sometimes public authorities contribute to environmental damage through pollution, deforestation, and unsustainable resource use. A climate court would enforce environmental laws more strictly and ensure that violators are held responsible. This is particularly important in a country where weak enforcement remains a major challenge identified in studies by the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Environmental governance in Bangladesh also suffers from institutional fragmentation. Multiple agencies often work independently without strong coordination. A specialized court could act as a central accountability mechanism, improving compliance with environmental regulations and reducing illegal activities such as river encroachment, industrial pollution, and illegal land use. This would not only protect natural resources but also increase public trust in governance institutions.
The social importance of such a court is equally critical. Women, children, and marginalised populations are the most affected by climate change. Women often bear the burden of water collection, household management, and caregiving under increasingly harsh environmental conditions.
Children suffer from malnutrition, school disruption, and climate induced diseases. A climate justice court would formally recognise their rights and provide legal protection, aligning with global human rights standards supported by United Nations Environment Programme and UNDP.
At the same time, Bangladesh currently faces several limitations in addressing climate justice effectively. One major gap is the lack of specialized judicial capacity. Judges and lawyers often do not have sufficient training in climate science or environmental law. Another limitation is weak enforcement capacity, where even court decisions may not always translate into real action on the ground. In addition, limited budget allocation for environmental justice institutions restricts their effectiveness. These weaknesses highlight why government investment in institutional development, training, and digital case management systems is essential.
International experience provides strong evidence in favor of specialised environmental courts. India’s National Green Tribunal has demonstrated how a dedicated legal body can improve efficiency in handling environmental disputes. Similarly, Australia and New Zealand have integrated environmental courts that combine scientific expertise with legal processes. Within the European Union, environmental justice is supported through strong regulatory and judicial frameworks that ensure compliance and public participation.
At the global level, climate litigation is increasing rapidly. The International Court of Justice has been engaged in advisory proceedings related to climate responsibility, reflecting the growing recognition that climate change is also a legal and moral issue. These international developments show that environmental justice courts are becoming a global norm rather than an exception.
Communities must be empowered to report environmental violations and access legal remedies. Civil society organizations can play a key role in awareness building and legal support. Transparency in judicial processes will ensure credibility and public trust.
Despite these advantages, there are also risks and challenges. Institutional capacity remains a major concern, as establishing a new court requires trained professionals, technical infrastructure, and administrative resources. There is also a risk of politicization, especially when environmental cases involve powerful economic interests. Financial constraints can limit effectiveness, while overlapping jurisdiction with existing courts may create legal confusion. Finally, enforcement challenges remain a serious concern, as judicial decisions require strong administrative follow up to produce real impact.
For Bangladesh, the way forward is not only to establish such a court but to strengthen the entire ecosystem of environmental governance. The government needs to invest in judicial training, climate law education, and scientific capacity building. Universities and research institutions should be engaged in producing technical expertise. Digital case management systems and environmental data platforms can improve efficiency and transparency. International partnerships with organizations such as UNDP, UNEP, and the World Bank can provide technical and financial support.
Public participation is also essential. Communities must be empowered to report environmental violations and access legal remedies. Civil society organisations can play a key role in awareness building and legal support. Transparency in judicial processes will ensure credibility and public trust.
In conclusion, climate change is already shaping the present and future of Bangladesh’s economy, society, and environment. It is no longer a distant threat but a daily reality affecting millions of lives. Establishing a climate change and environmental justice court is therefore not only necessary but urgent. While challenges exist, the potential benefits in terms of justice, accountability, and environmental protection are far greater.
With strong political commitment, adequate investment, institutional reform, and international cooperation, such a court can become a powerful instrument to protect people, safeguard the environment, and ensure a more just and resilient future for Bangladesh.
* The author is a freelance writer