We see no remorse, no regret, just a vicious sense of vengeance

They say the cases against many of the accused persons (which include politicians, journalists and others) are insubstantial. True, many of the cases lack adequate evidence, the charges are vague, and these won't be able to stand up in court. So instead of trying so hard to free them or exonerate them of the charges, why don't these clever lawyers and indignant activists instead work on digging out evidence and establishing true justice, rather than resorting to tirades in the media?

There certainly can be no complaint against the lawyers who professionally defend these characters as part of their job in exchange for a fee. That's what the profession is all about, after all. But when the lawyers are human rights activists and when the protestors are protesting on human rights grounds, then why don't they try to reinforce the cases and ensure victims get justice? Don't let the perpetrators play the victim card.

If proper cases with watertight evidence could be put in place by these experts and human rights activists, then these nefarious elements would remain behind bars and not be set free in society to insidiously spread the venom of their vengeful anger. It is not a matter of revenge; it is simply about justice.