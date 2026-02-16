Opinion
Sycophants and soothsayers, begone!
In the days of yore, the royal courts of kings and queens were replete with soothsayers, sycophants, and court jesters galore - some individuals a combination of all three. The soothsayers would predict the future to please their patrons and fill their own pockets. The sycophants would wring their hands in praise of those in power and, in doing so, fill their own coffers. And the court jesters? Those who unabashedly made fools of themselves for the same gain.
Things haven’t changed much over the years, as we have unfortunately witnessed over the past couple of decades. When Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League was prime minister, she was surrounded by obsequious toadies, fawning and wringing their hands, feeding her ego, and yes, filling their own pockets. And let’s admit, many of our fellow scribes (can we really call them “journalists”?) also amassed ill-gotten wealth through displays of servility. They slavered over the PM at her press briefings, praised her looks, begged her not to go too “international” lest the nation lose her as a leader, and spewed more such ridiculous rhetoric. She would laugh indulgently, using their questions as a springboard for her own messaging.
Flattery had become the norm, not just in politics, but wherever there was power, money, and the chance to make a quick buck.
Fast forward to now. With Awami League, its leaders, cronies, and hangers-on ostensibly out of the picture, the sense of relief is palpable. The recently held 13th Jatiya Sangsad election has brought with it a sense of hope, anticipation, and expectation for a better future. If morning shows the day, we can indeed be hopeful. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) may have secured a massive victory, but its closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, along with its allies, holds a solid number of seats to form a substantial opposition. We can therefore look forward to an effective parliament, with lively debate and constructive criticism.
Coming back to sycophancy, it is perhaps one of the most fatal poison darts of all. Unless a leader remains alert to such false flattery, it is difficult to stay immune to the praise doled out by such flunkies. From day one, while drawing up policies, plans, and pledges, the government must keep the flatterers at bay. Nip them in the bud. This must be done consciously—even ruthlessly. There can be no room for “yes-men” in a government that has been given such a massive mandate by the people.
It may seem an easy task, but it is not. Consider it on an individual level. When someone gives our ego a booster shot, we tend to become more inclined to do a favour we might not otherwise have considered. When someone offers a gift, we feel obliged to reciprocate, and thus fall into the trap.
Certain boxes must be ticked to create safeguards against such grovellers.
Commendations will certainly be given when due, as will constructive criticism. Those in power must accept both with equal aplomb. That simple awareness may well be the first antidote to cronyism, corruption, and crime.
Tarique Rahman may take a page from his father’s book. The late President Ziaur Rahman was known as a man of scrupulous honesty and integrity. Some termed him “cold” because he offered no leeway or favours to family or friends. The public scarcely knew who his siblings or close associates were. It was even known that when foreign dignitaries presented valuable gifts to the First Lady, Khaleda Zia (later prime minister), he would have them placed in state custody, recognising them as official offerings to the head of state, not personal gifts.
If morning shows the day, Tarique Rahman appears to be on the right track. He has shunned ostentatious celebrations of the election victory, advising supporters and party members to offer Jummah prayers on that Friday rather than take out colourful processions. He has said he prefers to be called “bhaia” (brother) rather than “sir.” One cannot help recalling how Sheikh Hasina insisted on being addressed as “sir” in the prime minister’s office, as opposed to “madam,” as Begum Zia was known.
Upon victory, he reached out to the ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Nahid Islam, both of whom won in the election. A good gesture, and a sharp contrast to the sneers and sniggers seen in the victories of the immediate past government.
Still, one can be blindsided by skilled sweet talk. This is not just about Tarique Rahman; it applies to all cabinet members, policymakers, and those who run the country. It is essential to sift the chaff from the grain and to shun artful adulation in order to curb the lure of vacuous praise.
The people do not want manipulable leaders in charge of the country. They have cast their votes accordingly, and their mandate must be respected. It is not the voices of opportunists that the leaders must heed, but the voice of the people. An adage goes, rather than trying to prove your point, try to find holes in it. That's where constructive criticism plays a role.
Ironically, all those toadeaters of the past regime are now eating crow!