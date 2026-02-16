Sycophants and soothsayers, begone!

Flattery had become the norm, not just in politics, but wherever there was power, money, and the chance to make a quick buck.

Fast forward to now. With Awami League, its leaders, cronies, and hangers-on ostensibly out of the picture, the sense of relief is palpable. The recently held 13th Jatiya Sangsad election has brought with it a sense of hope, anticipation, and expectation for a better future. If morning shows the day, we can indeed be hopeful. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) may have secured a massive victory, but its closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, along with its allies, holds a solid number of seats to form a substantial opposition. We can therefore look forward to an effective parliament, with lively debate and constructive criticism.

Coming back to sycophancy, it is perhaps one of the most fatal poison darts of all. Unless a leader remains alert to such false flattery, it is difficult to stay immune to the praise doled out by such flunkies. From day one, while drawing up policies, plans, and pledges, the government must keep the flatterers at bay. Nip them in the bud. This must be done consciously—even ruthlessly. There can be no room for “yes-men” in a government that has been given such a massive mandate by the people.

It may seem an easy task, but it is not. Consider it on an individual level. When someone gives our ego a booster shot, we tend to become more inclined to do a favour we might not otherwise have considered. When someone offers a gift, we feel obliged to reciprocate, and thus fall into the trap.

Certain boxes must be ticked to create safeguards against such grovellers.