World Teacher’s Day: Stars in the classroom, the hands that held us

Every teacher who believed in us became a star in our sky -- lighting the path for us to one day shine for others.

In every student’s journey, there comes a time that demands emotional endurance alongside academic achievements: a transition when the world feels too fast, ambitions too vast, and the pathways ahead unbelievably uncertain.

For those of us who teach by day and learn by night, this phase can be particularly disorienting. We are expected to lead a classroom, to shape young minds, and yet, late at night, we sit before our own blank SOP draft, scattered research data, long-unchecked agendas, wondering if we still have the right to dream.

At first, everything appears orderly – every plan programmed by purpose, every goal mapped with precision. We begin our pursuit of research and international exposure with the aura of conviction, certain that hard work and structure will see us through.