Does no one have any interests in Bangladesh?

Talks on the Rohingya crisis now all revolve around Bhasan Char. We are busy debating and discussing on whether a section of them should be relocated to the island or not. We are moving away from the actual focus of getting them back to their own homeland in Rakhine. Our efforts and initiatives to repatriate them have failed because Myanmar does not want to take them back. At this juncture, what are we to do? From what has been written by analysts and experts, it seems that diplomatic initiative is the answer. What are we capable of in that regard?

It is possible to relocate 100,000 of the 1.1 million Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh to Bhasan Char. The government has begun this process of relocation and this has created a sort of distance with the international community. If diplomatic efforts are the only resolution to the crisis, this relocation to Bhasan Char has served to create gap with the international community.

At an international level it is clear that Bangladesh has nothing to do with creating the Rohingya crisis and this is a problem that has been forced upon Bangladesh. Facing genocide and brutalities in Myanmar, the Rohingyas fled into Bangladesh and Bangladesh has displayed it magnanimity in sheltering them. The international community acknowledges this. But other than praise and empathy, Bangladesh has received no effective support in resolving this crisis.