DPS STS School demonstrates exceptional online learning amidst pandemic

The proverb ‘Hard Work Never Goes Unrewarded’ is realised only by those who have done everything to achieve something. When everyone became sceptical of the pandemic's detrimental effect on the education sector, DPS STS School Dhaka deviated from the conventional way of learning to take the initiative to adopt online learning.

This prudent decision, complemented by foresight, arduous labour, punctilious planning, and rock-solid determination from the side of the teachers, students, and parents, gave rise to myriads of virtual classroom programmes. These were designed to revolutionise the entire learning process and made it possible to continue the didactic activities from the comfort of the learners’ homes. In recognition of such strategic thinking, DPS STS School Dhaka has recently been honoured with the globally-acclaimed ‘BETT MEA Awards 2020’ in the ‘Online Learning Strategy’ category. Not to mention, DPS STS is the only school from the South-Asia region to be presented with such a prestigious award.

It is mentionable that the Bett MEA Awards celebrate and champion the EdTech trendsetter and innovators- who are bringing about revolutionary changes in the education sector across regions. And the ‘Online Learning Strategy Award’ conferred on DPS STS School demonstrates exceptional strategic thinking in developing e-learning, blended learning, and distance learning. Interlacing elements of all the three aforementioned points, DPS STS School Dhaka has mapped out the entire virtual education process so that learning goes unabated, riding out all uncertainties.