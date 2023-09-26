Will Awami League field its 'reserved players' now?

Prothom Alo reported that Shaheen Chakladar said, "If you listen to Tarique (Tarique Rahman) and create chaos in Jashore, you'll find yourself in danger. Cases will be slapped against you. If that doesn't stop you, we will thrash you."

He said, "Those who listen to BNP leaders and join the Dhaka rallies, processions and road marches, will not be allowed to return to Jashore. Many Awami League leaders and activists live near your homes. They all know your houses. I will not bother to say here what will happen then! If there is arson and violence in Jashore during the road march, the games will begin."

He has reportedly instructed the president and secretary of district Awami League to keep tabs in BNP's leaders and activists. He didn't stop at just threatening them with cases, beatings and attacks on their homes, he even indirectly threatened to kill them.

He said, "Awami League will remain in power till 2041. So if you listen to Tarique in London and create chaos, you will be in trouble. Your leader won't save you."

Note Shaheen Chakladar's choice of words -- 'won't be allowed to return to Jashore', 'Awami League leaders and activists know where you live', 'the games will begin', 'your leader won't save you' and so on. In other words, he will grab, beat, evict and assault BNP leaders in such a way, they won't be able to get away with their lives. He will use the court too, if necessary.