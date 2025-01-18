Life, Literature & Beyond
The Struggle of Human Existence: Alienation and Loneliness
“As a body everyone is single, as a soul never” (Hesse, 1927)
“The greatest proof of life is to endure and to transform” (Eliot, 1943)
Hermann Hesse’s Steppenwolf (1927) explores the profound alienation and inner conflict of its protagonist, Harry Haller, as he grapples with the dualities of his nature. Torn between his animalistic desires and the constraints of society, Harry experiences a deep sense of loneliness and alienation, themes that resonate far beyond the novel’s pages. In many ways, Harry’s emotional and psychological struggles echo those of humanity throughout history.
From the dawn of civilization, individuals have faced isolation, searching for meaning in a world that seems indifferent to their personal struggles. Hesse’s novel, with its exploration of alienation, is a powerful reminder that loneliness is not just an emotional state but an intrinsic part of the human condition. As such, the fight against loneliness and alienation is not only a central theme of Steppenwolf but also a fundamental aspect of human life.
Harry Haller’s inner battle stems from his perception of being an outsider in a society he cannot understand. His self-described condition of “Steppenwolf” represents his wild, untamed nature, which is in constant tension with the conventions of bourgeois society.
In one of the most poignant passages, Haller reflects: “I cannot understand what pleasures and joys they are that drive people to the overcrowded railways and hotels, into the packed cafés with the suffocating and oppressive music, to the Bars and variety entertainments” (Hesse, 1927). Here, Haller’s disillusionment with modern life underscores a fundamental alienation that many people experience in their quest for meaning and fulfillment.
The concept of alienation is deeply connected to the individual’s struggle against loneliness. As Haller states, “I am in truth the Steppenwolf that I often call myself; that beast astray who finds neither home nor joy nor nourishment in a world that is strange and incomprehensible to him” (Hesse, 1927).
This sense of being disconnected from both society and oneself is a recurring theme in existential literature, reflecting the universal condition of the human being. From early civilization to the present day, humans have often faced the realization that they are, in a sense, alone in the world—isolated in their consciousness, unable to fully bridge the gap between themselves and the rest of humanity.
The feeling of loneliness is not just an emotional state, but a fundamental struggle within the individual. This is highlighted by T.S. Eliot in his poem The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock (1915), where he portrays the title character’s internal struggle with alienation.
Prufrock’s fear of rejection and failure to connect with others encapsulates the timeless human struggle to overcome isolation: “Do I dare disturb the universe?” (Eliot, 1915). Like Hesse’s Haller, Prufrock’s sense of alienation stems from his awareness of the gulf between himself and the world around him. Both characters are burdened by the understanding that their personal journeys—whether toward self-discovery or connection with others—are fraught with isolation.
The historical context of loneliness
Historically, loneliness has been an enduring struggle that humans have had to face. From ancient mythologies to modern philosophical thought, individuals have sought to understand and cope with the existential questions surrounding their place in the world.
The early stages of human history were marked by isolation as tribes, communities, and civilisations slowly began to form. In many ways, the development of human societies was a response to the overwhelming solitude that characterised early existence. However, even as societies grew and became more interconnected, the fundamental experience of loneliness remained a core part of the human condition.
The Industrial Revolution, which began in the 18th century, intensified feelings of alienation. In the rapid shift from agrarian societies to urbanization, people found themselves disconnected from their past traditions and alienated from the natural world. As Hesse writes through the voice of Haller, “Every age, every culture, every custom and tradition has its own character, its own weakness and its own strength...but that did not help me at all” (Hesse, 1927).
This sense of being caught between two worlds—the old, familiar ways of life and the new, alienating forces of modernity—resonates strongly in Steppenwolf. It mirrors the way that many individuals throughout history have felt displaced or torn between conflicting identities, cultures, and expectations.
This duality, a struggle between competing forces and expectations, is also reflected in T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets (1943). In Burnt Norton, Eliot explores the theme of time and its impact on human existence, writing, “Time present and time past / Are both perhaps present in time future” (Eliot, 1943).
Eliot’s view of time as cyclical and fragmented mirrors the existential tension between isolation and connection. Like Hesse’s protagonist, Eliot’s characters are constantly at odds with the world around them, struggling to find meaning in the fleeting and often contradictory nature of existence. The sense of being caught between different eras, ideologies, and personal desires reflects the isolation that many feel when faced with the challenges of living in a rapidly changing world.
The necessity of fighting loneliness
Despite the overwhelming nature of loneliness and alienation, both Hesse and Eliot suggest that the individual should not surrender to despair. Haller’s journey in Steppenwolf is ultimately one of self-discovery, where he learns to reconcile the conflicting parts of his nature. Through his exploration of different facets of his personality and his interactions with the world, he comes to understand that loneliness is not something to be feared but a part of the human experience that must be faced and transcended.
Haller’s journey is not a surrender to his alienation, but rather an attempt to embrace his full, complicated self. This message is conveyed powerfully in Hesse’s description of the protagonist’s internal dialogue, “You may yourself as an artist develop the game of your life and lend it animation. You may complicate and enrich it as you please” (Hesse, 1927). The message here is clear: the fight against loneliness is not only about survival, but also about living a fully realized and authentic life.
Similarly, T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets offers hope in the face of isolation. In East Coker, Eliot writes, “The greatest proof of life is to endure and to transform” (Eliot, 1943). This echoes the central message of Steppenwolf: that the struggle against alienation is not a battle to be lost but an opportunity for personal growth and transformation. The idea of enduring loneliness, facing existential questions, and embracing one’s true nature is not only an act of courage but also one of artistic and spiritual redemption.
The themes of loneliness, alienation, and the struggle for self-realization are not only central to Hermann Hesse’s Steppenwolf but are also deeply ingrained in the history of human existence. From the earliest civilizations to modern existential literature, humanity has wrestled with the isolation that comes with being an individual in a vast, indifferent world. In the words of Hesse’s Harry Haller, “As a body everyone is single, as a soul never” (Hesse, 1927).
Both Hesse and Eliot, in their respective works, suggest that while loneliness is an inevitable part of life, it should not be seen as a source of despair but as a call to transcendence. By fighting against the forces that alienate us and embracing our full selves, we can turn our isolation into a source of strength and creative potential. The struggle with loneliness, then, is not merely an obstacle to overcome, but a fundamental aspect of the human condition, one that invites us to live more authentically and meaningfully.
