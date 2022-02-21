Election commission leaves behind a massive challenge for its successors

Along with the people, the trust of the political parties must also be earned, particularly the opposition parties who have been opposed to the law and the formation of the election commission. One way to restore this trust is to conduct the remaining local government elections in an appropriate manner.

It is not only this last election commission, but a few preceding ones too that suffered from inner conflict. This last commission is an example of such conflict which is one of the major reasons behind its failure. It must be kept in mind that election commissions are not run on bureaucratic lines. The main functions and decisions must be taken up in a democratic system where everyone's vote has equal value. While the chief election commissioner is given responsibility for running the secretariat, he is simply the chairman at meetings with no vetoing power. So if the chief election commissioner fails to get along with the others, the commission will invariably fail.

According to our constitution and the law, the tenure of the election commission is five years. This gives it a chance to conduct all elections at least once. It is the norm to hold the national election in a single day. In around less than two years the next national election is to be held. This will require a workforce of around 1.7 million (17 lakh) and a few thousand tools. It will require training, a review of the law, amendments where necessary, and so on. Also, it will be a big challenge to reduce the political divide and to being all the parties to the election.