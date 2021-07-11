Ensuring building safety essential to avoid accidents in factories

The country has been grappling with the Covid crunch for almost one and a half years. On top of that, the country has been seeing the tragic loss of lives caused by numerous natural and man-made disasters, leaving uncountable families in deep crisis. And on 8 July in Narayanganj, more than 50 workers were killed in a horrific fire at the Hashem Food and Beverage factory. It took almost 24 hours for 18 units of the fire brigade to extinguish the fire. By then, the fire snatched away 52 lives.

At least 60 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in separate fires in the capital Dhaka and Narayanganj in the past two weeks. Most of them were factory workers. While the day-to-day life of the people has been hit hard by the pandemic, such unwarranted mishaps like fires and building collapses has exacerbated the sufferings. General workers are victims of rash decisions taken by the authorities.