EVM: Whom does this eight thousand crore project aim to please?

Ruling Awami League high-ups are keen to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) instead of ballot paper in all 300 constituencies in the next general election that is set to take place in late 2023. But, it is the sole authority of the Election Commission (EC) to decide the matter, not any political party, ruling or opposition. No political party can pressurise the Election Commission regarding this. But very unfortunately, the ruling Awami League has done that so far. At a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee on 7 May, the prime minister and AL chief Sheikh Hasina, and the very next day, the general secretary of AL, Obaidul Quader, strongly said that voting in all 300 seats will take place using EVMs. We can’t understand how they can say that. Political leaders can give only their opinion.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal made it clear that they do not have the capacity to conduct polls with EVM in all constituencies. They have only 150,000 EVM machines that were collected by a five-year project that cost four thousand crore taka. And that project will end June 2023. EC can hold votes for only 100 or 110 seats with these EVM machines.