Social media leads young people towards anxiety

More than a million people use social media platforms, and the younger generations is at the forefront. Often, using social media leads young people towards depression, body image complexes and build anxiety. Especially, teenagers are more affected than adults as they are more emotionally vulnerable than other age groups.

The social media platform was built on the idea of connecting people online, but in reality, people are becoming increasingly isolated socially and living their lives virtually. Young generations, usually teenagers and young adults, have developed significant dependence on social media.

As social media has set its algorithm to promote unrealistic trends every year, every month and when new trends post and videos pop up in the for you page, the young generations hop on the rush and prepare themselves the way the trends are telling them to shape. There are perfect body shape trends, beauty trends, outfits, fashion, overconsumption, and unnecessary shopping hauls, among others.