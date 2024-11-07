When students are the poets of the streets

The people arose along with the students, changing history. Yet we have relegated those incidents to memoirs and general history. We actually have never really analysed the substance of those chapters of history in context of Bangladesh’s social history and the morphing present. That is why the substance of our history escapes us time and again.

The question is, why is it the students that become the centre of the critical junctures in the state?

The world is in motion. The world in which the older generation grows, goes ahead of them. It is the youth that first capture the pulse of the new interactions and demands that emerge in life. It is not possible to attain those new elements without destroying the old. The elderly are used to the old world and look forward to an unchanged existence. The youth carry no baggage, they throw caution to the winds, their thirst for a new world makes them dauntless. When they are forbidden at every step, they can state, “It is forbidden to forbid,” just as the students of Paris movement asserted.

The relationship between students and public is amazing. Any student is the embodiment of a parent's future expectations. The relationship between parents and students-offspring is one of pure emotion and dreams. The relationship between students and the public is just an extension of this. When young ones jump into a movement for any justified demands, the public lends their benevolent support, just as we saw in the instance of the safe roads movement.

Another dimension to this relationship can be extracted from the 1952 language movement. The middle class of East Pakistan back then began to gain good shape with the money from the back-breaking labour of the jute cultivators. Their children would come to study at Dhaka University. When these students took up the movement for Bangla to be one a state language, the sardars and people of Old Dhaka did not support them initially. But when bullets pierced the chests of the students, then they lent their full support and joined hands with them. The young ones can make mistakes, but does that mean they will be shot? Had they not invested their own lives in these students?