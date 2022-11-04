Women's empowerment and search for ambience

We must never forget there is an emotional bonding between them. She could need to breastfeed the child, or just need to play with the child, who has been weaned, taking break from work for just 10 minutes. If a woman does not get the scope, she might me mentally down which would affect her performance at office. In the long run, repetition of such incidents will make a competent person question her own competence. At some point she might resign, completely defeated and depressed.

Samia Sultana has a three-year-old daughter, who implores every morning, “Mom, please don’t go to office today” while the driver of the university’s transport honks the horn below her apartment. When I was talking to her a few days ago, she said probably she will have to resign. I asked how she had continued over the last three years. She said she worked from home due to Covid-19 in the first two years of her daughter. “My daughter had been imploring to me every morning for more than six months. Then she went to her maternal grandmother’s home in Rajshahi. My mother can’t come to my place in Dhaka as my father is very sick,” she said.

Whereas, a woman would be a victim of a system and a certain type of male chauvinist thinking, her competitors would say it is proved she was not so qualified. Some would take another step to say, “Women can study but should not join any job, instead should remain at home”. After all, men need an educated bride to satisfy their ego and other darker psychological needs.