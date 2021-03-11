Foreign investment, corruption and national competence

We have studied in economics that foreign companies export new technologies and capital investment while while facilitating building of new infrastructures and creation of employment to under-developed countries. The new development inspires local organisations to increase competence.

But the reality is that many countries inheriting strong competence and necessary infrastructures are losing strength intentionally due to the foreign interventions.

For example, we have heard that foreign intervention could protect our jute sector from being loss-making. Similarly, a huge amount of foreign credit has been injected into the country’s power and energy industries to make the already efficient sector more competent. Such investment is a complete wastage. Rather than ensuring good management in the local industries, potential sectors of the country are being handed over to the foreign countries, using the excuse, "We are unable, incompetent, corrupt."

With the right patronage by the respective governments, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India and the Petronas of Malaysia have proved their efficiency even in deep-sea exploration in one decade of experimenting.

For decades, the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) has been discovering onshore gas fields. But the fields are leased out to some foreign companies, allowing wastage of exchequer.

The government is taking services from the Russian Gazprom with an investment of Tk1.55 billion (155 crores), though Bapex could provide this investing Tk800 million (80 crores). This refers to multiplication of the exploration costs by leasing the invaluable national resources out to foreigners.

Is this right to leave the local explorers idle despite their competency while handing over the strategically important sectors to foreign companies? When we are celebrating the golden jubilee of national independence, should we show excuse that we are dishonest, incompetent and corrupt?