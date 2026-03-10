Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: Who's responsible for the delays, cost overruns and mismanagement?

It is often heard that electricity generation from the first unit of Rooppur will begin in a particular month. However, no similarly clear timeline is visible regarding the second unit. There should be a limit to delays in project implementation. Again, if the delay is due to any internal issues within Bangladesh, that too needs to be examined transparently.

For a long time, it was said that the plant could not be commissioned because the power transmission lines were not ready. However, for the past few months, it has again been reported that the transmission lines are now prepared.

Now let us turn to the economic risks caused by this delay. Due to inflation, the project cost is steadily increasing. The cost of electricity production per unit, which was estimated at around Tk 6 in 2023 (assuming the exchange rate of the US dollar at Tk 80 at the time), has now risen to around Tk 10 (assuming the exchange rate of the dollar at Tk 122 in 2026). Moreover, because of the prolonged delay, the effective operational lifespan of the equipment is also gradually being reduced.

Since electricity generation has not yet begun, the additional burden of paying salaries and allowances for around 1,800 personnel is also falling on state revenue. Most importantly, had the project been operational on time, Bangladesh would not have needed to import fossil fuels equivalent to the generation of 2,400 megawatts of electricity. As a result, the pressure on the foreign exchange reserves would also have been lower.