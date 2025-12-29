Whose streets, whose faith? The fight over Bangladesh’s public sphere

The second stream is rougher but more direct. It works through banners like Tawhidi Janata or “Awakened Muslim People”, appears as “ordinary believers”, and often leads the actual violence. When these groups declare that something is “against Islam” and then attack, they are doing more than expressing religious hurt. They are redrawing the boundaries of public life: who may sing, who may play, who may speak, whose memory may remain in the landscape.

To understand this, it helps to look at another context. In 2016, the International Criminal Court in The Hague sentenced Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, a Malian jihadist, for destroying ten religious and historic sites in Timbuktu, nine of them on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The court treated the demolition of shrines and libraries as a war crime, not as random vandalism, and later ordered 2.7 million euros in reparations for victims. The case files make it clear that these were deliberate acts aimed at reshaping society. Here, the work of Michel Foucault, the French thinker, is useful. He used the term “governmentality” to describe how rule operates not only through laws and police, but also by shaping daily habits, fears, memories and ideas of what counts as normal. Power works through institutions, expert language, media and security talk as much as through batons and prisons.

Following this lens, one can argue that the attacks in Timbuktu did three things at once. They tried to erase the moral authority that local Sufi traditions had long held. They signalled a new regime in which worship and everyday conduct would be policed by a narrow literalist reading of Islam. And they grabbed control of the “economy” of those sites. The jihadists were claiming ownership not only of buildings but of memory and identity; the community told its past through the stories of those sites.