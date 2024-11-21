Is national consensus something impossible?

When the MPs in the committee for the 13th amendment gave their opinions, they later had to go against their own decisions, some claimed. MPs of the religious minority could not even abstain from voting, to stand against having a state religion.

This article should be removed completely. The members of parliament represent their electorate and so should vote in parliament according to the views of the majority in their constituencies. That is only expected. If he disobeys the party leader's directives and votes accordingly, he is expelled from the party. Even so, why can he still not represent the people of the constituency as an independent?

A provision can be added for his reelection through a by-election if he leaves the party and joins another. If the provision for reelection is added in connection to the consequences of a party, this will prevent horse trading, or at least decrease it. Allegiance and accountability to the voters cannot in any way be less important that a government's stability.

In the constitution, the word "republic" is translated in Bangla as "projatantra" which in effect reduces the citizens to "proja" or "subjects". The literal translation of "people's republic" that was reflected at the time the liberation war, "janaganer ganatantra" or the "jana-ganatantrik" adjective, perhaps best reflects the people's democratic mindset.

There is the debate over whether to amend or to rewrite the constitution. Before delving into this debate, all of us should perhaps admit that this constitution failed to provide any solution to any political crisis over the past 53 years. To the contrary, there had been at least six bloody military coups and counter coups. There was one bloodless military coup and several failed military coup attempts.

There were two student-people's uprisings -- in 1990 and in 2024. Other than that, autocratic rule had gripped the country in the name of stability of the country, amid bloody movements and relentless political crises. Unbelievable imposition of force and cruelty was imposed in the name of the rule of law and constitution, in an attempt to subjugate the people.

A large part of the 13th amendment to the constitution has been made non-amendable in order to hold on to power permanently. This is nothing but a ploy to render the citizens powerless. It is better to make a constitution flexible rather than place it on the level of a holy book, so that it can be amended by means of referendum if necessary.