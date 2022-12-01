Gaslighting and Bangladesh's banking sector

Almost every day news reports are emerging about the banking sector. How much longer can the people be fooled into thinking there is no crisis in the sector? I do not know of a single instance anywhere else in the world where one single business group is in control of over half a dozen banks.

According to the audit reports of the central bank, this business group has taken Tk 300 billion from the private Islami Bank under various names (S Alam Group lifts Tk 30,000 crore loans from IBBL alone, The New Age, 30 November 2022). The New Age report said that if the rules and regulations were followed, the group could have availed a loan of Tk 2.15 billion. That means, it has used its unseen power and influence to get a loan at least 139 times higher than to which it is entitled.

S Alam Group took control of the bank in 2017 through quite a drama. It is not difficult to understand that under the influence of that invisible power, the Tk 60 billion bad loan of the group with the bank's Khatunganj branch, revealed in Bangladesh Bank's probes, was regularised in the bank's annual report.

Of course, it is nothing new in the politics of our country to spread misleading news to thwart the rival. But when that exceeds all limits, the consequence is never good, as many instances will indicate. The problem is, smokescreens to create confusion in politics may yield temporary gain, but that does not apply when it comes to the economy.

It has already been proven how vacuous the claims of self-reliance in food production were. The lines of hapless poverty-stricken people grow long and longer in front of the trucks selling rice, lentils and oil at lower prices. Now the middle class has no choice but to join them in the queues. I heard the shattering of illusions in a song the other day. A girl rapper was singing out:

"The footpaths are lined with tiles, shiny, bright,

That's the bed for street children to spend the night." (Roughly translated)

* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist