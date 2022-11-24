Are the diplomats overstepping the norms?

At that meeting, the Japanese ambassador was asked about the 2018 election. The government didn't appreciate his reply. He had said, "I had heard, (in the last election) that police officials had stuffed the ballot boxes on the night before the election. I have not heard of such an example in any other country. I would hope that this time there is no such scope and such an incident will not occur." Ito Naoki said that it was necessary for a free and fair election to take place here. This was his strong hope. The government was not happy with this, and the election commission and police felt spurned and were offended.

The police's anger was expected because they can say it is their duty to carry out the government's orders, though there are allegations against them that they act like party activists in favour of the party. When the voting took place on the night before the elections in 2018, that was during the Huda commission and everyone of that commission at various times later on, even admitted this. The association of police officials at the time, as far as I remember, did not issue any statement denying the night-time voting.

One of the commissioners of the present election commission, Mohammad Alamgir, termed the ambassador's statement as unwarranted. The question is, why did he try to conceal the tainted chapter of the previous commission? A possible reason could be that he was a top bureaucrat in that commission and so unconsciously he tried to defend it.

There are also allegations that a TV channel of the ruling party camp and owned by the family of a former minister, recently ran a report which gave the political opposition a chance to raise questions with the diplomats that went against the government. Then again, foreign minister Abdul Momen exhorted journalists to spurn the culture of questioning foreign diplomats about internal affairs of the country.