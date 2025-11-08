Urban and rural Bangladesh: A continuing process of growing inequality

Data and statistics suggest that disparities between rural and urban areas in socioeconomic indicators appear to be narrowing. The Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), in its national survey titled “State of the Real Economy”, found that Bangladesh has made notable progress in reducing the inequality between villages and cities.

This progress can largely be attributed to the expansion of paved road networks and the nationwide electrification programme, along with a growing aspiration for change among the people.

The PPRC survey indicates that this progress reflects the people’s desire and initiative for transformation, achievements that must be preserved.

Following July, the interim government appears to have prioritised political reforms over economic ones. Yet, the July movement was not merely political in nature; it also embodied a profound yearning for economic and cultural liberation.