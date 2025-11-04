Multifaceted impact of multidimensional educational inequality

The 2024 student–pepole uprising originated from one of the many areas of educational inequality — discrimination in employment after completing education, known widely as the quota movement. After the fall of the authoritarian government during the mass uprising, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus. In his first national address on 25 August 2024, Professor Yunus assured that a new chapter of transformation would begin for the state and society, and that education reform would be part of it.

However, doubts arose almost immediately when it was seen that 11 high-level commissions were formed to recommend reforms in politics, economics, and other areas — but none was created for education.

The inequality in educational opportunity and quality began during the colonial period. Even during Pakistan’s semi-colonial era, the structure of the education system did not change significantly. After Bangladesh’s independence, both the Qudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission of 1974 and the National Education Policy of 2010 promised that the state would ensure universal access to at least basic education. That education policy remains in effect even today. Yet by 2025, the right to and access to quality education acceptable for all children has still not been achieved. On the contrary, the education system itself is now fueling and entrenching the existing multidimensional inequalities in society.