Give me back 10 years of my life, Mizan would say

Mizanur Rahman was a round-the-clock journalist. He had a rare investigative mind. He had the mindset and competence to work relentlessly and to go deep into any topic. He carved himself a niche in Bangladesh’s journalistic realm as an authority on the court, the judiciary and the constitution. He even scaled the heights of politics, crime and other issues of journalistic concern. His writings had earned him extensive contacts and access to lawyers at a district level and in the Supreme Court and also to judges. This was evidence at the Supreme Court premises on Tuesday when a large number of judges and lawyers turned up at his janaza to pay their last respects.

Whether morning, afternoon or late at night, Mizan was always immersed in his work. And through his journalism he forged durable bonds of friendship with so many people at home and abroad, ranging from experts to professors and more. And Prothom Alo benefitted greatly from these multi-dimensional endeavours of Mizan.

Mizanur Rahman Khan was Prothom Alo’s joint editor. He was in the editorial section, and his basic task was to write editorials and post-editorials. But he refused to abide by such restrictions. He would take pictures while walking down the street, make videos on his way. An incredible picture of an incident near the SAARC fountain at Karwan Bazar was taken by him. It was the picture of the severed hand of college student Rajiv Hossain caught between two buses. The picture was printed on the first page of Prothom Alo on 4 April 2018.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he spent the entire time around hospitals, coming up with the report on a little girl Shuma who was victim of the ailing health system. It appeared on 19 May on Prothom Alo. Shuma was a one-month-28-day-old infant who was born with heart problems. When she developed breathing problems, she was taken to hospital. Around Tk 8000 was spent on three or four tests, but then the physicians advised she be taken to a private hospital because she needed to be kept in ICU. Shishu Hospital had no vacant ICU beds. From the afternoon of 16 May till 4:00am the next morning when the girl died, Mizan had remained with the infant and her family, and told the tale of their sufferings in his investigative report. Only Mizan was capable of such a feat. He took the photographs and video of the report too.

Even after testing positive for coronavirus, on 2 December he wrote a post-editorial from home on MP Aslamul Huq’s river encroachment. This appeared in the newspaper on 3 December. Also from home, on 4 December he wrote the editorial clarifying in detail the significance of ‘life sentence’. That appeared on 9 December. Unbelievably, even in hospital Mizan prepared a new investigative piece. He sent that to me on 6 December while he was undergoing treatment at hospital. We published that on 17 December on page 5 in Prothom Alo. It was about the failure of American intelligence in the Liberation War. Hitherto unknown facts of the Liberation War were revealed in these secret US documents.

Mizan would write profusely. He would spend even more time pondering on topics. He would talk a lot too. He would be engrossed in journalism and the newspapers every waking moment of his life. When he slept, perhaps he dreamt of news or Prothom Alo too.