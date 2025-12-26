Does the fall of autocracy automatically restore democracy?

The colossal bronze statue has been pulled down by cranes. Towering pillars are now plastered with rebellious graffiti. Disreputable police headquarters lie in ruins, gutted by the fire of public rage.

These moments immediately following the fall of a despot are often described by international media, observers, and urban society with a kind of romantic optimism as the “early days” or “Day One”, as if the transition from a dark tunnel to the sunny boulevard of liberal democracy were a straightforward and inevitable journey.

Yet from the beer halls of Weimar Germany to the battered thoroughfares of post-Saddam Baghdad, history has repeatedly warned us that the vast vacuum of political authority left in the wake of a dictator’s fall is rarely filled by reasoned parliamentary debate or a revised constitution.

Borrowing from the Italian Marxist theorist Antonio Gramsci, this interim period can be described as an 'interregnum', an in-between. As he wrote, the old is dying, but the new cannot yet be born. It is in this shadowy span of time that a host of morbid symptoms emerge.