He was a champion of ethical business

The common thread to Latifur Rahman’s many successes has been his principle-centred leadership, his patriotism, humility, kindness, his always rising above his overwhelming shares of personal loss, without resentment and without any sense of vengeance.

Latifur Rahman was many things to many people. To his friends he was a charming and caring person. To the young, he is a role model. To the beginners in business, his stories of struggle in the initial years give them hope. For the established business houses, his polices and principles are examples to follow. To those who are in leadership positions, his style is worth copying. And to those who are already successful, he inspires them to create a vision that will last beyond them. The legacies of Latifur Rahman are many.

He is no more in our midst. We pray to Allah to give Latifur Rahman the highest place in heaven. We also pray that the family has the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

* Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman, ACI, made this presentation on 14 July 2020 at the virtual memorial for Latifur Rahman organised by Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.