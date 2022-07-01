He was the pioneer of independent media in Bangladesh

The fact that you found not just Latifur Rahman, but also Azimur Rahman and subsequently his wife Rokia Rahman, to actually come and invest in your paper, was one of the great joys of the concept of an independent press. Even for me, who have always believed in an independent press, this was a great joy and one of the great achievements of our generation.

The critical element of this is that this connects with the other area in which everyone is remembering Latifur Rahman -- if you want to create an independent media in which you are a major investor, then you also have to make yourself invulnerable to any form of pressure.

We live in a day and age, not just in Bangladesh, but virtually in all the countries around us, in which most businesses leave themselves open to pressures, whether in relation to the way they handle their taxes, the way in which they handle their loan liabilities, the way in which they handle their business practices, they always leave room for leverage from governments to put pressure on newspapers. They do not need to necessarily go to the editors. All they need to do is to call up the newspaper owner and remind them about certain unattended issues in their tax files or certain problems with their loan liabilities. That is enough to do the job. So while newspaper editors bask in the notion that they are independent-minded people, the fact of the matter is that whatever independence they actually have, comes from the integrity, reputation, courage and independence of the investors of that newspaper.