Constitutional and legal challenges of a referendum for the July Charter

Two points are worth considering here. Last year, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Secretary of SHUJAN (Citizens for Good Governance), filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court’s High Court Division challenging the Fifteenth Amendment. Several political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, joined the hearing as interveners and petitioned for the annulment of the entire Fifteenth Amendment.

On 17 December 2024, in its verdict, the High Court ruled—among other things—that Article 142, which had been omitted by the Fifteenth Amendment, should be reinstated. If it is assumed that the High Court’s verdict took immediate effect, then a referendum as outlined in Article 142 could be considered lawful. However, the question arises: following the High Court’s verdict, would Article 142 be directly reinstated into the Constitution, or would Parliament still need to amend the Constitution in light of the court’s judgment?

In Bangladesh’s constitutional history, there are precedents where Parliament made the necessary amendments following a court verdict. Since there is currently no sitting Parliament, it is not possible to amend the Constitution now. Any such amendment would have to be made by the next Parliament.