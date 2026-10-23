How interested is the BNP government in fighting corruption?

Corruption is primarily responsible for Bangladesh’s failure to achieve comparable levels of economic development. Bangladesh began its journey as an independent nation after winning the Liberation War in 1971, while Vietnam embarked on its path toward economic development in 1975, after defeating the United States in an extremely bloody war.

In 1974, Vietnam’s per capita GDP was just $65. According to IMF estimates, Vietnam’s per capita nominal GDP reached $4,806 in 2025, a feat being described as a “miracle.” In Bangladesh, the figure stands at $2,635.

In 2024, only 2 per cent of Vietnam’s population lived below the poverty line, compared with 21 per cent of Bangladesh’s population.

The persistence of corruption in Bangladesh is the biggest factor behind the country’s relative economic backwardness and distressing levels of poverty. In 2025, Bangladesh was again identified as the second-most corrupt country in South Asia, after Afghanistan.

During Sheikh Hasina’s rule from 2009 to 2024, a culture of bank looting, capital plunder, and capital flight took hold in Bangladesh. She rendered the Anti-Corruption Commission completely ineffective. Until she was ousted, her 15-and-a-half years of authoritarian rule gave Hasina the opportunity to engage in rampant plunder without restraint.

During Hasina’s tenure, billions and billions of taka were embezzled by inflating the estimated costs of a series of unnecessary or marginally necessary mega-projects to three or four times their actual costs. As a result, the costs of many projects reached what were described as the “highest in the world.” Through “data doctoring,” the Hasina government fabricated a narrative of commendable growth in Bangladesh’s per capita GDP while looting and ravaging the country, with the vast majority of the stolen money being siphoned abroad.