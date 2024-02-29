The US and the role of civil society organisations

At least three of the five members of civil society with whom the delegation met, have already become thorns in flesh of the government and ruling party. Of them, human rights organisation Odhikar’s Adilur Rahman Khan was already sent to jail and fined in a controversial case in a lower court and had to remain behind bars for some days before he could appeal.

A few months before that, the application to renew the registration of the non-government organisation Odhikar was rejected and for a decade now all foreign funds for the organisation have been held up or not given permission to be released.

Two renowned personalities of two research organisations – economist Debapriya Bhattacharya of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and journalist Zillur Rahman of the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) – for long have been at the receiving end of the government’s barbs—Debapriya for a relatively longer time. Basically ever since Awami League came to power in 2009, its ministers have expressed their irritation and anger with his various opinions and observations.

As for Zillur, the ire against him seems to have suddenly flared up further. Ministers suddenly withdrew themselves from the dialogue, ‘Bay of Bengal Conversations’, organised by CGS in October last year. After that the central bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit sought information from all banks about Zillur’s bank accounts. The police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) summoned some staff of CGS to their office and interrogated them. Certain organisations within the country and outside described this as intimidating harassment and expressed their concern.

Afreen Akhter’s words emphasising the role of civil society in establishing democracy are nothing new. Speaking about the 7 January election during the regular briefing on 31 January, spokesperson of the US state department Matthew Miller called upon the government to create the opportunity for meaningful participation of members of the opposition, the media and civil society in the democratic process and civil life.