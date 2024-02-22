Elections in the subcontinent: Why are we different?

There were elections in Bangladesh too at the start of the year, albeit a one-sided election afflicted with a boycott. Instead of an inclusive, free, fair and democratic election, this election won the tag of a "dummy election", not so much because of the opposition, but because of the ruling party's dummy candidates. It is said that one-fifth of the new parliament members are actually dummy candidates. While the political opponents were not in the election fray, the ruling party candidates who lost in the election, themselves are crying foul, using terms such as "vote robbery", "election engineering", "night-before voting", "rigging", etc.

The Chief Election Commissioner admitted that people's faith in the elections had fallen. But that is all. It is not as if this is the first time that the people have lost their confidence in the election system. Even in the past two elections before this, people didn't get a chance to vote. But it does not seem there is a single person in our country ready to stand up and protect the credibility and sanctity of the election, which is the main basis of democracy. Our court did not set any precedence. No matter what dramatics has been seen in the elections of our subcontinent, at least the others make an effort to safeguard the sanctity of the vote. We have simply given up.

* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir