Dreamers and dreams of the dummy opposition

Such a pathetic predicament of the so-called opposition party in parliament, Jatiya Party, is hardly unexpected in the backdrop of the country’s parliamentary history. But what is unexpected and unacceptable is the hide-and-seek being played by the party’s present leadership. After giving various negative indications concerning the party’s participation in the polls, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader finally took the decision to join the election. He may have explanations in response to the dissatisfaction within the party, but he did not bother to offer any explanation to the common people regarding his unclear stand.

After the election, now when faced stern criticism and opposition from within the party, he still isn’t explaining anything clearly. In response to allegations from party leaders that he had taken money and also had his wife’s nomination ensured, GM Quader told Prothom Alo, “What evidence or proof is there that I took money?” It is as if the politicians always follow a policy of being transparent about their financial transactions and that of their parties. Is there ever any witness to political horse trading? Only when anyone of the concerned parties is aggravated, does the truth come out.

Then in another interview, this time with Samakal, the manner in which GM Quader spoke about the seat-sharing understanding with Awami League, was shrouded with mystery and insinuation. He referred to the ‘brokers’ of the negotiations as ‘they’, pointing to some invisible influence. When asked who ‘they’ were, he said, “I cannot say that now. I will not speak on these matters. But there were such circumstances, even Jatiya Party leaders were in favour of the election. If not, the party’s existence would be at stake. There could have been all sorts of problems. It was the best choice to take part in the polls for the sake of the party’s politics and survival. Anything else could have been bad for us.”

He did not speak of direct bargaining with Awami League. He referred to a third party, ‘they’. How and why are ‘they’ so powerful that they were able to create a threat to his party’s existence? Every citizen has the right to know their identity. But he kept that concealed.