Main opposition in parliament still not determined

It was clear before the election that Awami League will get absolute majority in the 12th national parliament. The question was, who would make up the main opposition. Jatiya Party wants to be the opposition this time too, but it won only 11 seats. They can be the opposition even with the support of the independent candidates. And it the independents do not form a group, then they will be the opposition anyway.

Speaking to Prothom Alo Thursday afternoon, Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque said, the newly election members of parliament have just taken oath. There have been no formal talks on this matter within the party as yet. No decision has either been made as yet as to whether the matter will be discussed with the independent members.

The members of parliament were sworn in on Wednesday. Before being sworn in, the Faridpur-4 independent member of parliament Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon Chowdhury), told the media that after taking oath they would decide upon forming the opposition. They would form a group.