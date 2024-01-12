JaPa's drama, oath and dream to be the opposition

A group led by a number of defeated leaders of the party on Wednesday agitated at the Dhaka party office, giving a 48 hour deadline for the party's two top leaders to resign. Police had to be summoned to being the agitating party men under control.

JaPa's additional secretary general Shahidur Rahman has accused the party's chairman and secretary general of making the party a family affair, involvement in nomination trading and of weak leadership. The written allegations stated that over the last four years GM Quader has taken the party to the brink of extinction by means of his organisational weakness, lack of political farsightedness and inefficiency. This was reflected in the election. Over 200 JaPa candidates boycotted the election.

While JaPa managed to get the government to concede only 26 seats in an election understanding, it still faced a bleak outcome in the polls. The party men had expected that the party chairman and secretary would take responsibility for this fiasco and maintain their self-respect by resigning voluntarily. But they did not do so. Now there is a demand from among the party leaders and activists at all levels for them to be removed.

JaPa still suffers from indecision even after the election. The leaders take different decisions at different times. The party secretary general first said they would not take oath on Wednesday. They would announce the date for their oath taking later on. Just a few hours after that, they announced they would take oath on Wednesday after all.