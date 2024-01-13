Opposition in parliament: Independent MPs wait for PM’s decision

Many independent MPs are waiting for a decision from prime minister Sheikh Hasina as it is not yet clear whether they will form an alliance to play the role of the opposition in the parliament.

Prothom Alo has spoken to 19 independent MPs of the 12th national parliament over the last three days.

Most of them said they want to join the parliament under Awami League. However, a few of them said they will form an alliance to be the opposition in parliament if the prime minister wants.