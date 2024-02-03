'If BJP gets 300 seats again, we may have a different country'

Prothom Alo :

The results of five Vidhan Sabha (state assembly) elections were declared in December 2023, of which four (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana) are big states. Congress lost in three. How do you see these results before 2024 national polls?

Teesta Setalvad: We have not witnessed anything close to this during the BJP rule (2014-2024) ever. Of course, we remember the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi (June 1975-March 1977) when fundamental rights were snatched away but it was imposed for a time period and it was self-serving for a particular individual. It was certainly an authoritarian decision. Compared to that, in the post-2014 phase– which is often described as an ‘undeclared emergency’ – there are developments which are way more worrying.

Firstly, the complete collapse of institutions (meant to be a constitutional buffer) is concerning. This institutional take over also has been characterised by the destruction of the checks and balances in parliamentary democracy. For example, the way MPs were expelled, bills passed and made into laws, how the President gives selective assent (and refuses bills from opposition states, like Tamil Nadu, Punjab), the way Rahul Gandhi and then Mahua Moitra were disqualified, the way some judges (recommended by the Collegium) are appointed, (then) many are not even considered and appointments are delayed even when they are qualified… The cherry picking is quite brazen.

Secondly, the intensity of the subversion is driven by an ideology. The ideology is shaping up the structure of the Indian state and society. This makes it sinister. The Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) says, they have been involved in Samaj Ka Nirman and Desh Ka Nirman which is building a particular kind of exclusivist, supremacist society and a theocratic, authoritarian state with graded iniquitous citizenship which goes hand-in-hand with the transfer of public resources to private capital. So far economic right and far socio-religious political right have been successfully combined. That is the risk.