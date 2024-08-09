Aspirations of the sacrificing students must be met

First I hail the Gen Z students who have waged this movement. Many of us had begun to believe that we would not see this country free of the misrule within our lifetime. But these students freed the country from 16 years of autocracy, misrule and torture. There were many movements and struggles in this span of time, but none of them led to fruition.

Why the student movement was a success

I see three major reasons behind the success of the student movement:

One. The aim of the other movements was to establish one establishment in place of the other, where everything simply remains the same. Just the actors of the theatre change, where new kings and queens, princes and sentries will lap up the cream. Exploitation, repression, looting, bribery, corruption and misrule will simply continue. On the contrary, the students' movement was to change the very cogs and wheels, to build at democratic and prosperous Bangladesh free of exploitation and repression.