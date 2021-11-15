How should the law to appoint the election commission be?

If the election commission was formed "subject to the provisions of any law", there would be bright possibilities of upholding the interests of the people. The interests of the people would only be upheld by means of a free, fair and credible election to establish the rule of actual representatives of the people. This would usher in a government liable to the people and a government that would work for the welfare of the people. That is why our aspiration is to have a credible election ensured by an election commission consisting of the correct and independent-minded persons appointed by means of a law.

Our wise authors of the constitution firmly believed that a government comprising honourable persons, rather than those with vested personal and coterie interests, would enact a law acceptable by all, paving the way for democratic rule. They also believed that the law would be enacted, taking into confidence the political opposition and all concerned, so that it would be effective.

A credible and effective law to appoint the election commission must have certain important provisions. Firstly, it must be specified who will be qualified to be appointed to the commission and who will not qualify. If this is specified in the law, it will be difficult to simply appoint just any one. In order to determine a person's qualifications or lack of qualifications, the background of the possible appointees will be detailed in their affidavits.

Secondly, a procedure will be fixed to select the correct persons to appoint to the commission. This procedure can be in the form of a search committee comprising non-partisan and respected individuals. This search committee can include representatives of the parliament, civil society and the media. As in certain neighbouring countries, there can be a special parliamentary committee for the appointments to all constitutional and statutory institutions.