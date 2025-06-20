Can loyalty of government employees ensure proper public service?

Under the existing rules, not just any disobedience of a superior's order is punishable, but only disobedience of a lawful order is considered an offence. However, in the new ordinance, "insubordination" has been declared a punishable offence. Yet the term itself remains undefined. It does not clarify what constitutes insubordination or to whom it applies, whether to the government, the state, or a superior officer.

Whereas the previous regulations clearly referred to disobedience of lawful orders, the new ordinance includes no such qualification. As a result, the vague and undefined provision of “insubordination” could be used by the government or senior officials to compel subordinates to carry out any directive, regardless of its legality.

From the perspective of government officials, this opens the door to using the insubordination clause as a shield to justify serious wrongdoing. For instance, if officials participate in electoral fraud, they could evade responsibility by claiming they were simply following orders out of loyalty. In contrast, under the existing rules, since the definition of misconduct includes only the disobedience of lawful orders, no such excuse could be used to justify participation in unlawful activities like vote rigging.

Moreover, two crucial steps in the disciplinary process, that is, investigation and consultation with the Public Service Commission, have been removed in the new ordinance. Previously, disciplinary action required both an investigation and the commission’s opinion, but the new rules eliminate this requirement, increasing the risk of abuse of power. While skipping the commission’s review may be justified to reduce delays, the absence of an investigative process means that a senior official in any department could dismiss a subordinate out of political motive or personal hostility.