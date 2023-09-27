Ensuring cybersecurity, privacy for a digitally secure path forward 

As we live in a world interconnected by bits and bytes, all digital actions are converting into data. With a vast amount of information present in the digital space, data security and privacy are paramount for people and organisations across the globe; and that necessitates an elaborate discussion on how to ensure cybersecurity, and why it is important.

Between April 2022 and April 2023, Microsoft Threat Intelligence detected and investigated 35 million Business Email Compromise attempts with an average of 156,000 attempts daily. A 38 per cent increase in Cybercrime-as-a-Service targeting business emails was also observed between 2019 and 2022. Approximately 4,100 publicly disclosed data breaches occurred globally in 2022 alone, comprising around 22 billion records that were exposed.

Although these figures may seem overwhelming, a little safety and awareness is all we need to ensure a safer digital space. As Bangladesh is galloping towards Smart Bangladesh, and every sector is on the brink of digitalisation, an extensive focus on cybersecurity is necessary.

Rooted in the pillars of Smart Citizens, Smart Government, Smart Economy, and Smart Society, this ambitious vision is propelling Bangladesh to harness the power of technology across all aspects of lives. For an efficient realisation of this vision in tandem with all its pillars, smart data handling is imperative.