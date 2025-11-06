The voices of children and adolescents remain unheard

To ensure children’s protection and rights, the first and foremost step is to establish a universal and widely accepted definition of a child and guarantee rights accordingly. Section 4 of Article 3 of the Children Act 2013 states: “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other existing law, for the purposes of this Act, all persons under the age of 18 shall be considered children.”

In reality, however, inconsistencies in age definitions across various existing laws and policies, coupled with the lack of necessary amendments and reforms, create confusion and complexity in determining a child’s legal status. Consequently, children are often deprived of their rights.

Perhaps because we have not clearly defined a child and their age, we do not know the exact number of citizens under 18 in Bangladesh. According to the Population and Housing Census 2022, there are over 48.9 million children under the age of 15, accounting for nearly 29 per cent of the total population. Meanwhile, citizens aged 15 to 24 number 31,561,811, about 19.11 per cent of the population.

In other words, to calculate the total number of children under the Children Act (under 18), one must engage in complex calculations and estimates. It is generally said that children make up roughly 40 per cent of the total population. By that measure, there are more than 66 million citizens under the age of 18 in Bangladesh.