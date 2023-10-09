Election in Nepal, Maldives, deadlock in Bangladesh

The objective of giving a brief description of elections held recently or to be held soon in South Asian countries is that we are also going to see an election soon. Political dominion of the country heats up over the so-called democratic election in one of the most populous countries in South Asia, Bangladesh, ahead of every general election. Even foreign countries allegedly interfere in elections directly or indirectly, especially one of the last two elections saw direct interference and another one saw indirect interference and influence. And this time, the influence of the world’s great powers and their allies including our biggest neighbours are becoming visible in the upcoming election.

Among them though the US and its allies do not exhibit any sign of support to the main political parties including the ruling and opposition ones, such cannot be said about China, Russia and India. Many people, though, do not think India, which has influence in Bangladesh’s politics, is not giving unquestioning support to the ruling party as it did in the past.

We have been facing different crises about the upcoming election. Many analysts have been talking about them for the last two years. Many said there is no scope of repetition of 2014 or 2018 like situations in the next parliamentary elections. Still no attempt is being seen to create an environment, which is required for a fair election, or for the kind of election the US wants to see.

The US has already started implementing its visa policy. Bracketing Bangladesh with the countries around the globe where the US applies its visa policy over elections is really shameful for us. Though various policies of the US, especially its foreign policies, are not very acceptable to the so-called third world or developing countries, there are many reasons to think that its polls-related policies have been heartily accepted by the people of those countries. It must be noted that this policy is only about acceptable elections in case of Bangladesh. Not only about the upcoming elections, it seems the visa policy is being applied to people involved with the past two elections as well.

The policy covers people from the organisation that is responsible for holding the election and all other institutions, including the judiciary, administration, law enforcement agency, the media, political parties and leaders, who have responsibilities for organising a fair election. The US thinks this policy would help holding a fair and acceptable election that the people in Bangladesh aspire to.