Which advisors has Mirza Fakhrul asked to be removed?

Mirza Fakhrul did not name any particular advisor, but cautioned, "BNP will not accept it if the government loses its neutrality before the forthcoming election. We expect the government's total neutrality, particularly from Professor Yunus. If he feels that anyone in his cabinet (council of advisors) is harming its neutrality, he should remove them. He must remain absolutely transparent. If the chief advisor does not speedily take effective measures in this connection, then the people will perceive that this government has failed to maintain neutrality."

A hint is enough for the wise, it is said. They surely have understood whom the BNP secretary general was pinpointing. In his words, "If certain advisors of the government use government resources in the interests of a particular political party, that will certainly damage the government neutrality."

During the rule of the political government, allocations would be made in the name of party leaders or projects would be taken up the moment the election campaigning began. But the interim government is not supposed to have any political ambitions. Even so allocations are being made on special consideration. Therein lies Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's objection.

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, presently visiting the United States, told Reuters in an interview that instability would arise in the country if the election was not held by December and a sense of anger would grow among the people. He said that the December schedule was acceptable to all. If the election date was stalled further, the situation would grow complex. A strong sense of anger would brew among the people of Bangladesh.

Reuters said that with Sheikh Hasina and the senior leaders of her party having fled, Awami League was more or less defunct. In that sense, Nahid Islam's National Citizen Party (NCP) would be BNP's main contender in the next election. The student leaders have expressed their aspirations for a new change from the new old parties of Bangladesh.