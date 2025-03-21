Why do the political parties have no sense of repentance?

When I was reading about the pheasant's words, I don't know why the face of certain politicians and political parties of our country came to mind. I have been seeing many of them for many years. I have seen some of them since their induction into politics. Some much has changed in this world, so many things have turned around, even the mindsets of our people here have changed, but these politicians have not changed an iota. They have the same thinking, the same words and the same old rhetoric.

How easily people can move away from their own words! We see that among our important politicians. This hardly needs any research. Let me offer a few examples here.

On 7 March 1971, Bangladesh's most popular leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said, "I do not want the office of prime minister. I want the rights of the people of Bengal." Later he became prime minister. He became president. He banned all parties and formed one party, BKSAL, of which he held all power. He left no scope for changing leaders through any election. He himself created the grounds for a violent coup.