If we want a return to democracy, what alternative is there to elections?

A police officer was seen pulling a woman by the hair. Terrible! Then we saw he was assaulted first. I recalled that scene where a police officer had beaten up the opposition chief whip Zainul Abedin Faruk in front of the parliament building. At first Faruk had verbally abused him. We often read news and see videos of government officials, police and even party activists being assaulted by members of parliament. People then feel that politics is no place for decent people. One has to be rough and tough in politics, it's all about muscle.

When attacked or verbally abused, the police often lose control of their tempers. But the police are a trained force and are not expected to react like the crowd. Their training manuals surely do not call for women to be dragged by the hair. They have to keep their cool when going into action. They are paid to do their duty, not to resort to hooliganism. This calls for a degree of refinement, education and sensitivity.

Family upbringing is very important. This must be kept in mind at all times when confronting women. Those who have not had a healthy childhood environment, who have seen their fathers hurling unspeakable abuse at their mothers, beating their mothers, themselves unconsciously nurture such behaviour. They misbehave when they see women, attack them. Such people are rampant on Facebook. It is hard to emerge from this, but not impossible.

We go into a frenzied mode when the elections come along. There are meetings, processions and slogans round the clock. The public servants fight among themselves. Once, way back, I heard the BNP leader Maj (retd) Akhteruzzaman say, elections mean choosing one thief from among five.

We see criminals and top terrors getting nominated. The parties bring them back time and again. Then there is the play of money and muscle. Hopefully we will be able to break away from all that this time. I have a desperate hope that they will look back and this time select persons with clean reputations as their candidates. If not, the situation will simply be like before, from the frying pan to the fire. Such fears pop up every time the election comes around.