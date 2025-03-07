Consensus on constitution will be difficult to reach

That is where the problem lies. BNP is in favour reviving the mutilated 1972 constitution with its 16 amendments. Janap wants the 1972 constitution to be abolished and a new constitution to be drawn up. Jamaat-e-Islami has now more or less reached maturity in political of power. They want to move away from BNP's patronage and spread their own wings. They want a new constitution too.

The other small parties may be old but they haven't been able to cross the stage of crawling along the slippery slope of politics. They have three alternatives - one, forming an alliance with BNP; two, forming an alliance with Janap; and, three, forming an alliance among themselves and advancing on their own strength. They are many in number. The leaders have been waiting for long. They now want to enter the ten-storey building on Manik Miah Avenue. If they are given a few seats, they will go under the BNP of Janap umbrella.

Even if they contest in the election as a separate alliance, they will have behind-the-scene understandings with one of the two parties, as Jamaat did with BNP in 1991. We will see all sorts of equations regarding the election in the days to come. In the politics of understanding or compromise, the politicians often chant the mantra -- 'there is no last word in politics'. We often talk about 'somersaulting politics'.

That was about the national election. Then there are demands concerning the local government elections too. It is clear that there will be 'for' and 'against' quarters in this connection. BNP is not against local government elections, they want the national election first. They question is, why?

To BNP, the national parliament election is the most important. They fear that if the local government election is held first, the focus will shift away from the 'main election'. They also contend, the present 'unelected government' wants to remain in power for an extended span of time and so is dillydallying over the local government elections and the national parliament polls.